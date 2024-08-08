Give Vinesh Phogat Silver: Olympic gold winner Jordon Burroughs suggests changes in wrestling rules

She wrote, "माँ कुश्ती मेरे से जीत गई मैं हार गई माफ़ करना आपका सपना मेरी हिम्मत सब टूट चुके इससे ज़्यादा ताक़त नहीं रही अब। (Ma, wrestling has won, I have lost. Please forgive me, your dreams and my courage, everything is broken.)"

"अलविदा कुश्ती 2001-2024 आप सबकी हमेशा ऋणी रहूँगी माफी (I don't have any more strength now. Goodbye wrestling 2001-2024. I shall be indebted to you all. Forgive me)."

The female wrestler's disqualification led to Jordan Burroughs who is a former Olympic gold medal-winning wrestler, proposing changes for United World Wrestling (UWW).

Burroughs is a wrestler who had won the 2012 Olympic gold medal and is a six-time world champion.

The 36-year-old freestyle wrestler who expressed his disappointment over Phogat being deprived of a medal and suggested some UWW rules to be changed.