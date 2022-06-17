Goa sports minister to ask for more time to host National Games

The National Games, which were scheduled to be held in Goa this year, might be postponed again. State sports minister Govind Gaude said the upcoming Under-17 women’s category FIFA World Cup, the monsoons, as well as the popular Ganesh Chaturthi festival would further delay setting up the national event’s required infrastructure. His ministry would write to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to defer scheduling the event by six more months, he said.

“It rains a lot in Goa. As per my knowledge, development of infrastructure is a little bit tough over these two monsoon months. Also, from October 6 to 30, the FIFA World Cup Women's Under-17 tourney is going to be held. We are preparing for it, too," Gaude said. “We are going to request the IOA to give us six months so that we can put the infrastructure in place by December. After that we would be in a good position to host the National Games.”

The sports minister maintained that “nearly 80-85 per cent of the infrastructure” required for the sporting event was ready; he said the state needed six more months to make it fully functional for the event. The state government has already spent Rs 450 crore over the last few years to set up the sports infrastructure.

The 36th National Games were originally scheduled to be held in Goa in November 2016; they had to be delayed repeatedly due to the state’s inability to create adequate infrastructure for the event.

The Games were further postponed in 2020 following the Covid-19 pandemic and were scheduled to be held in 2022.