Olympics: Golfer Aditi Ashok at 2nd spot after round 3

Golfer Aditi Ashok remains strong at Olympics with 2nd spot after round 3

Aditi was 12-under 201 after three rounds and is the sole golfer in second position

PTI
PTI, Tokyo,
  • Aug 06 2021, 12:08 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2021, 12:08 ist
This is Aditi's second Olympic appearance. Credit: AFP Photo

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok carded a three-under 67 in the third round to hold on to the second position and remain in strong contention for the country's maiden Olympic medal in the sport here on Friday.

Aditi was 12-under 201 after three rounds and is the sole golfer in second position, three strokes adrift of leader Nelly Korda of USA who carded a two-under 69 in the penultimate round.

Four players -- New Zealand's Lydia Ko (66), Australia's Hannah Green (67), Demark's Kristine Pederson (70) and Japan's Mone Inami (68) -- shared the third spot with totals of 10-under 203.

This is Aditi's second Olympic appearance. She had finished tied 41st in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro edition.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Aditi Ashok
Olympics
GOLF
Tokyo 2020
Sports News

What's Brewing

Indian women's hockey team finishes 4th at Olympics

Indian women's hockey team finishes 4th at Olympics

'Dial 100' movie review: An underwhelming thriller

'Dial 100' movie review: An underwhelming thriller

The Bengalurean who cycled to LA to watch 1984 Olympics

The Bengalurean who cycled to LA to watch 1984 Olympics

California's largest wildfire destroys historic town

California's largest wildfire destroys historic town

Roger Federer turns 40 with career at crossroads

Roger Federer turns 40 with career at crossroads

Olympics: Brands embrace women's sportswear revolution

Olympics: Brands embrace women's sportswear revolution

Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets at $4.5L

Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets at $4.5L

DH Toon | Modi celebrates India's hockey Olympic bronze

DH Toon | Modi celebrates India's hockey Olympic bronze

 