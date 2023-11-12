Gotham defeats Reign for first NWSL title, Rapinoe exits early

The showdown between Gotham and Reign marked the highly anticipated final match of twice World Cup winner Rapinoe's career but the retirement party came to an abrupt end as the Seattle forward exited minutes into the affair with an injury.

Spanish striker Esther Gonzalez headed in the winner to secure Gotham FC's first National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Championship title 2-1 over OL Reign on Saturday, as veteran Megan Rapinoe's final career match came to a bitter end.