sports

Gravenberch, Jota secure Liverpool win

Jota secured the win two minutes into stoppage time when he took advantage of a counterattack and calmly rolled the ball past Moris from inside the box.
Last Updated 06 October 2023, 04:35 IST

Goals by Ryan Gravenberch and Diogo Jota earned Liverpool a 2-0 home victory over Belgian side Union Saint Gilloise on Thursday, giving them control of Europa League Group E with maximum points.

The hosts claimed a deserved lead a minute before halftime as Gravenberch calmly tapped in a rebound from close range after Union goalkeeper Anthony Moris had made an initial save.
Jota secured the win two minutes into stoppage time when he took advantage of a counterattack and calmly rolled the ball past Moris from inside the box.

Liverpool tops the group with six points and Union are third with one.
Toulouse are second in Group E with four points after a first-half goal by Gabriel Suazo gave them a 1-0 win against LASK.


Darwin Nunez thought he had given Liverpool an early lead by reacting swiftly to a rebound and calmly slotting the ball into the net, but the linesman had raised the flag for offside.
Bayer Leverkusen secured a 2-1 victory at Norwegian champions Molde thanks to two goals in four minutes.

They top Group H with six points, alongside Azerbaijani side Qarabag who clinched a 1-0 victory at Hacken.
The 2022-23 Europa League runners-up AS Roma swept aside Swiss side Servette, Romelu Lukaku, Andrea Belotti and Lorenzo Pellegrini netting in a 4-0 home victory.

Villarreal secured their first points of the campaign with a 1-0 home win over Stade Rennais, the visitors wasting a great chance to equalise when Martin Terrier missed a penalty two minutes into stoppage time.

