Gravenberch, Jota secure Liverpool win

Liverpool tops the group with six points and Union are third with one.

Toulouse are second in Group E with four points after a first-half goal by Gabriel Suazo gave them a 1-0 win against LASK.



Darwin Nunez thought he had given Liverpool an early lead by reacting swiftly to a rebound and calmly slotting the ball into the net, but the linesman had raised the flag for offside.

Bayer Leverkusen secured a 2-1 victory at Norwegian champions Molde thanks to two goals in four minutes.