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Gulveer Singh becomes first Indian to run a mile in under four minutes at US event

The Asian Games bronze medallist clocked a creditable time of 3:55.63 seconds to win the men's 1 Mile Pro event on Saturday.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 14:29 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 14:29 IST
sportsSports NewsAsian GamesAthleticsCleveland

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