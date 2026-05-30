Gulveer Singh becomes first Indian to run a mile in under four minutes at US event

<p>Cleveland: Star Indian long distance runner <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=gulveer%20singh">Gulveer Singh </a>became the first Indian to run a mile race in less than four minutes enroute to winning the title at the 24th Annual Music City Track Carnival here.</p><p>The World Athletics Continental Tour Challenger event was organised at Lee University Cleveland Campus in the USA. The 27-year-old Singh, an Asian Games bronze medallist in the men's 10,000m, clocked a creditable time of 3:55.63 seconds to win the men's 1 Mile Pro event on Saturday.</p><p>Christopher Knight, representing the USA, was second with a time of 3:59.72 and Tristan Trevino, also of the USA, was third with a time of 4:00.27s.</p>.‘Fastest Indian alive’: Gurindervir Singh breaks 10.1-sec barrier, sets 100m national record.<p>Singh is currently training and competing in the USA for the upcoming Glasgow Commonwealth Games and Asian Games in Japan.</p><p>The army runner is also the first Indian to break the 13-minute barrier for the 5,000m track race.</p><p>His national men's 5,000m indoor record is 12:59.77 seconds set last year in the USA. The versatile distance runner also holds the men's 10,000m national track record of 27:00.22s.</p>