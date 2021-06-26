Hamilton edges final practice at Styrian GP

AFP
AFP, Spielberg, Austria,
  • Jun 26 2021, 18:46 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2021, 18:46 ist
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton during practice. Credit: Reuters Photo

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton set the fastest time in the third and final practice session ahead of qualifying on Saturday for the Styrian Grand Prix.

Hamilton bounced back from Friday's sessions when he played second-best to championship leader Max Verstappen to head the Red Bull driver by 0.204 seconds.

Verstappen leads seven-time champion Hamilton by 12 points after seven races.

Valtteri Bottas, who faces a three-place grid penalty for spinning in the pit lane on Friday, was third quickest in the other Mercedes, marginally ahead of Sergio Perez in the second Red Bull.

The AlphaTauris of Yuki Tsunoda and Pierre Gasly were fifth and sixth, ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

Mercedes-Benz
Lewis Hamilton
Max Verstappen

