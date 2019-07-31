HC quashes FIR against Bhokanal for harassing wife

In a major relief to Olympian and Asian Games medallist rower Dattu Bhokanal, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday quashed an FIR registered against him on charges of cheating and harassing his wife.

A bench of justices Ranjit More and Bharati Dangre quashed the FIR, saying the charges and the material on record against Bhokanal did not make out a case under sections 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Bhokanal had approached the high court earlier this month seeking that the FIR be quashed.