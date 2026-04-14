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'He was forced to take them': Shane Warne's son says COVID vaccines caused legend's death

Giving an insight into the lifestyle of his father, who was known to be indulgent, Jackson said it was relatively healthy despite the smoking and drinking.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 10:42 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 10:42 IST
Sports NewsCricketCovid-19VaccineShane Warne

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