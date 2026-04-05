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Homesports

High on stakes, low on decibel

The hosts will enter the game brimming with confidence after laying down the marker on the opening night against Sunrisers Hyderabad, chasing down a 202-run target with more than four overs to spare.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 00:34 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 00:34 IST
Sports NewsCricketRCBVirat Kholi

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