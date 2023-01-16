Hockey: Indian defence shows some teeth

What has been the Indian hockey’s team Achilles Heel over the last two decades? Followers of the sport, without any second guesses, will point fingers at the defence. There have been multiple instances when the team has snatched defeat from the jaws of victory or a draw by conceding at the death. In fact, poor defensive organisation has often pulled the team down against top-ranked sides.

That problem appears to have been corrected, for now at least. India have played two matches so far in the FIH Hockey World Cup, and against strong opponents like Spain and England, and they have not conceded a single goal, guarding their citadel with rarely seen discipline and mental fortitude. The thrilling goalless draw against England on Sunday, where India were under the pump at the start and even right at the fag end which hitherto could have cooked their goose normally, just shows how far this backline has come in terms of self-belief and handling extreme pressure.

Between the 7th and 9th minute, a charged-up England earned as many as five penalty corners. India simply didn’t have enough time to even catch a breath as England kept the foot firmly on the accelerator, hoping to go one-up in the vital clash. It was a situation where even robust defences could have conceded goal. India though kept their concentration intact amidst immense pressure to thwart all of England’s attempts.

Even when the action flowed from one end to another in a fascinating second and third quarter, the defence rarely looked out of shape. The seasoned quartet of Harmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar and Amit Rohidas — all with over 100 international caps each between them — and the young duo of Jarmanpreet Singh and Nilam Sanjeep Xess co-ordinated nicely between them at various stages to ensure the goals-against column remained nil.

Yes, there were a few fumbles here and there around their own D but that was largely due to the breakneck speed at which the game was played. But on the few occasions the defensive line was breached, veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh — playing in his fourth World Cup — and his young apprentice Krishan B Pathak were alert enough to foil it.

It’s not just the defenders alone who have been instrumental in India’s defensive solidity. Former skipper Manpreet Singh did some fantastic work as an on-rusher during penalty corners, quickly getting off the line and cutting the angles to deny England drag-flickers from executing their plans. His midfield partners Hardik Singh and Shamsher Singh, both blessed with oodles of natural dribbling skills, controlled the tempo nicely at the centre, making some fine solo runs as well to distribute passes smoothly to the forward line-up.

The icing on the cake was how India didn’t bungle when England earned their eighth penalty corner with less than 15 seconds left for the final hooter. One mistake or special strike from England then could have deflated the morale. Nicholas Bandurak whipped in a thunderous shot but Surender Kumar, standing on the goal line, got a vital touch before the ball deflected onto the cross bar and to safety.

Tougher tests will come calling in the knockouts where even one mistake could spell doom to their medal ambitions. The performances against England and Spain though will give them the confidence they need.