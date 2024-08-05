Olympics 2024 | Amit Rohidas to miss semifinal as FIH turns down India's appeal

After a brief review, video umpire Benjamin Roentgen handed out a straight red card to Rohidas and although India lodged a complaint with FIH after the match, the world body said the technical delegate too felt the defender deserved a severe reprimand.

“Amit Rohidas was suspended for one match for a breach of the FIH Code of Conduct which occurred during the India vs Great Britain match on August 4," a FIH statement read. “The suspension affects match No. 35 (India's semifinal match against Germany), where Amit Rohidas will not participate and India will play with a squad of 15 players only.”

Unlike football where a straight red card results in two or three-match bans depending on the severity of the offence, hockey depends on the umpire’s report to the technical delegate who then hands out the verdict. A red card for a second yellow in football usually means one-match suspension.

The only solace for Rohidas is he will be available for India’s gold/bronze medal game depending on their result against Germany.