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Homesportshockey

Ashish Purti's hat-trick powers India to men's U-18 Asia Cup title

Purti scored in the 2nd, 28th and 34th minutes while captain Ketan Kushwaha (30th) also found the back of the net as India produced a commanding display against the home team.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 16:51 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 16:51 IST
Sports NewsHockey

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