Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India beat Malaysia 4-3 to clinch record fourth title

A spirited India eked out a fighting 4-3 win over Malaysia in the final to clinch the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament for the fourth time here on Saturday.

Malaysia were aggressive in the first half as the Indians found it difficult to restrict their opponent.

India converted the first PC in the ninth minute, Jugraj scoring with a fierce flick to the right of the Malaysian goalie.

The Indians got into their groove as the match progressed and played full-press hockey after the sluggish start.

But Malaysia didn't sit back and continued to test the Indian defence. Their efforts bore fruit in the 14th minute when Abu Kamal Azari found the back of the net after being fed by Azuan Hasan from the right flank.