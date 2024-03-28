Being explosive is critical for a goalkeeper: Dennis

Each one of their basic set positions are a little bit different. The length, explosiveness and their style to save balls are all distinct. It is okay to have different styles as long as the outcome is the same. I gave them a few pointers to work on. For example, Pathak is really good around his legs but he needs to keep his hands more upright when he goes to guard towards the corners. Sree is sometimes a little bit nervous, you can tell. He predicts well, where the ball is coming but therefore he doesn’t have a perfect touch. So that’s something for him to work on.