Olympics 2024 | Belgium prove too good for India in men's hockey

So, the top of the table clash between the two unbeaten sides was seemingly about two things — preserving their bodies in the energy-sapping humidity for the bigger battles that lie ahead but also ensuring maximum points are achieved that would help maintain their position at the top of group for a potentially slightly easier quarterfinal opponent.

However, it was not the case as India announced early of their intention to go for a win. They pressed hard from the onset, attacked from flanks repeatedly and knocked the ever-solid Belgian midfield out of their comfort zone.

Belgium, fresh from mauling fellow heavyweights Australia 6-2 in their previous game that showed they are determined to defend their gold they won in exceptional style three years ago in Tokyo, however neatly repelled India’s early charge and started to take control of the match.

They shut out India’s wing play through strong midfield play, literally forcing the eight-time champions to switch strategy and attack through the centre. It was exactly what Belgium wanted and with the scorching sun not allowing players to go full tilt, India were forced to slow down their tempo as the first quarter finished in attritional fashion.

Indian began the second quarter also like the opening but possessed more fizz. Unlike the opening one where they were somewhat one-dimensional, they kept switching the balls from the centre to either sides at speed which had Belgium a tad confused. Their midfielders were out of position and talented Abhishek stole a loose ball, dribbled past three Belgian defenders and then rifled it home in the 18th minute to put India ahead.

Belgium then upped the ante right away, launching one raid after another and earned two successive penalty corners. The Indian defence though stood tall to repel both of them.

India, however, had no answer to Belgium’s brilliance in the third quarter which swung the game the Red Lions’ way. The Europeans came rushing out the blocks and it was the Indians who now had to show defensive dour.

They did to some extent but then given the quality of Belgium’s strikers and finishing skills, they could only do so much. Belgium found their equaliser in the 33rd minute when Florent van Aubel whipped in a cross following a nice raid and an alert Thibeau Stockbroekx deflated the ball home.

Belgium kept thrusting forward and earned three more penalty corners, Indian staying level purely because of keeper PR Sreejesh’s fantastic glove work. Belgium though were not denied in the fourth attempt, the 36–year-old warhorse John-John Dohmen nailing the ball home past a stunned Sreejesh.

India refused to give up and went in search of an equaliser. The tackles started to fly thick and fast, some even ugly although the camaraderie was good. Both wanted to win the contest and no quarter was given nor taken.

Belgium, despite a couple of their players taking severe knocks, held resolutely, almost annoying India to some extent. That saw Raj Kumar lose his cool, elbow a Belgian player and earn a yellow card with six minutes left. It was certainly not smart of him as a player down was going to make Herculean for India to get an equaliser.

But they almost did when a sizzling counter-attack right at the death earned them a penalty corner. Skipper Harmanpreet loaded up his barrel and let rip a drag-flick but Belgium pulled off a great goal line clearance to stall the bullet.