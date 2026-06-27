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Homesportshockey

Dominant India thrash Pakistan 7-1 in FIH Pro League

India seized control in the second quarter with quick ball movement and accurate long passes that stretched the Pakistan defence.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 08:04 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 08:04 IST
sportsSports NewsHockeyFIH Pro League

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