JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportshockey

FIH Olympic Qualifiers: Indian women's Paris dreams over after loss to Japan

It was a must-win game for the Indian after suffering a 3-4 defeat in shootout to Germany in their previous game.
Last Updated 19 January 2024, 13:41 IST

Follow Us

Ranchi: The Indian women's hockey team failed to qualify for the Paris Olympics after going down 0-1 to Japan in the third-fourth place match of the FIH Olympic Qualifier here on Friday.

Kana Urata scored for Japan off a penalty corner in the first quarter and they kept the lead intact till the end of the match while Indians failed to find the target.

India were left with no choice but to win this game after suffering a 3-4 defeat in shootout to Germany on Thursday.

But a bigger heartbreak awaited the home team as it lost and failed to book a ticket to Paris after a historic fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Games in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 19 January 2024, 13:41 IST)
Sports NewsHockeyFIHolympics 2024India womenOlympic Qualifier

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT