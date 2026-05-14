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Frederic Soyez replaces PR Sreejesh as junior men's hockey team coach

In a strongly-worded social media post, Sreejesh vented out his frustration, saying his tenure was brought to an end despite winning five medals in as many tournaments during his stint.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 07:58 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 07:58 IST
Sports NewsHockeyPR Sreejesh

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