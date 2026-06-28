From wheels to blades: Karnataka's inline hockey kids discover ice hockey

<p>Bengaluru: Entering the Himadri Ice Rink in Dehradun this April, was an anxious moment for coaches Aryan Vijeth and Arun Rawat. The duo, after all, were carrying the hopes, blind trust and expectations of a skating battalion comprising 70-plus youngsters and their parents from Karnataka. </p><p>The kids — all aged under 15 years — were primarily inline hockey players (a team sport wearing skating boots with four wheels aligned one behind the other). But now, awaiting the entire group from a tropical Southern state at the foothills of the snowy Himalayan range was a challenge — to learn how to play ice hockey!</p><p>“No! It took about an hour to get adjusted,” says Dhanvi Muthuswamy, captain of the Karnataka U-12 girls’ team while her boys’ counterpart Tanvik Kota adds: “It was not tough to change. Easy. So much fun!”</p><p>The 11-year-old Dhanvi and eight-year-old Tanvik aren’t just talking about acclimitising to cold weather but switching from wheels to blades (skates), from kota stone to ice (surface), from hot outdoors to cold indoors (stadiums)... all of them during the 10-day camp in Dehradun to prepare for the first-ever junior (U12 & U15) ice hockey nationals scheduled earlier this month. And as the script would have it, both teams came back home with silver medals around their necks last week! </p>.<p>“The way they adapted within a few hours into the development camp in April was incredible,” offers 30-year-old Aryan, who is a national-level inline hockey player, founder and coach at the Gunjur Skating Rinks (GSR) near Whitefield and Varthur in Bengaluru. “Yeah, that gave us confidence. Because it was a huge risk. More than the money, we had to respect the time and trust invested by the parents. So the result is very satisfying,” points out 24-year-old Arun, a coach at the academy and a national-level player himself who has represented Chandigarh. </p><p>The unconditional support of the parents — a majority of whom are IT professionals — was no doubt the backbone of this entire endeavor. With the Ice Hockey Association of Karnataka only coming into existence in January this year, the parents funded both the camp in April and the competition in June. Another significant factor, according to Aryan and Arun, was the support from the Ice Hockey Association of India who appointed international player and coach Ashish Rawat to help the Karnataka team with technical assistance during the 10-day session. </p><p>Along with all the collective efforts of the adults, what made the transition smooth for the kids was the fact that the rules, the stick and puck of both inline and ice hockey being similar. At the event that followed international norms for U-12 and U-15 categories, a match was played with three on-field players and a goalkeeper per team on half court and a game lasting for 30 minutes of three 10-minute periods with two-minute breaks at the end of the first and second periods. </p><p>Great adapting skillset, enthusiastic mindset and the energy of parents turned out to be the ideal recipe for the under-12 squads finishing as runners-up. On the other hand, the under-15 boys and girls ended in fourth positions - an equally commendable achievement for team Karnataka competing against sides with more exposure and accessibility to ice and snow. </p><p>“Everybody displayed a great attitude. We went to Dehradun in April with about 100 players from Karnataka (U12, U15, U18 & seniors) that gave us two medals in June. We understand that inline or ice hockey isn’t too popular here. But hopefully, such wins inspire others to take up these sports that leads to the beginning of something new,” conclude Aryan and Arun. </p>