Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportshockey

From wheels to blades: Karnataka's inline hockey kids discover ice hockey

Great adapting skillset, enthusiastic mindset and the energy of parents turned out to be the ideal recipe for the under-12 squads finishing as runners-up.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 03:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
Karnataka under-12 Ice hockey girls with their trophy.

Karnataka under-12 Ice hockey girls with their trophy.


Credit: Special Arrangement 

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 June 2026, 03:25 IST
Sports NewsKarnatakaHockey

Follow us on :

Follow Us