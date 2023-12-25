Hardik Singh: India's midfield maestro

Bengaluru: Having made his senior international debut in 2018 as a promising 20-year-old, Hardik Singh has proved his mettle by already donning 114 caps for India.
In these last five years, including a lean Covid-19 period of more than a year and half, where he played a mere 10-12 games, the Punjab player has become one of the most fierce midfielders in the Indian hockey set-up.
His contribution in the gold medal-winning Indian team at the Asian Games and the Asian Champions Trophy was duly taken note of as Hardik was named the men’s FIH Player of the Year a few days ago.
“I mean, look at the players who have won this award over the years,” the 25-year-old tells DH. “To see my name added to that list gives me immense happiness. I must be doing something right,” he adds.
The year surely began on the right note for Hardik as he was instrumental in the first few games for India at the FIH Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar. And just when he was getting into the groove, a hamstring injury derailed his progress. The road to recovery, thereafter, was more mental than physical, he admits.
“It was about overcoming the doubts and fears in my mind. That’s when Paddy (Upton, mental health conditioning coach) helped me wade through the dark times and I was able to make a quick and strong comeback.”
The setback was soon followed by some of the most memorable moments of the year when Hardik experienced the feeling of standing on top of the podium at the continental event.
“A semifinal match is always the most tricky. At the Asian Games, we held on in an intense 5-3 win against Korea. Once we won the semis we knew the gold medal was ours. The celebration that followed with my team-mates on the field and the dressing room will be cherished forever,” reminisces Hardik, who scored the opening goal in the 5th minute.
With seasoned players - Manpreet Singh and Nilakanta Sharma - and youngster Vivek Sagar Prasad as his midfield colleagues, this department of the Indian men’s team has become a formidable force of the side.
So what makes them click?
“It's all about understanding each other's strengths really well. For example, I know Manpreet is capable of dodging 1-2 players simultaneously and keep moving forward. The moment I realise he is in that space all I have to do is pass the ball and he will get the rest of the job done.
“More often than not, players get selfish without using each other's abilities to produce the best outcome. But thankfully, there is nobody like that in our team and we play for each other as much as ourselves,” he offers.
Hardik, who was rested for the 5 Nations Tournament in Valencia, Spain, began his off-season training at the Sports Authority of India, South Centre here on November 15.
Talking about his preparations for yet another busy season ahead, Hardik says: “I have hardly played hockey. It's only been rehabilitation and working extensively with the video analyst and the coach to better understand opponents' game plan and learning how to decode strategies while one is on the field.”
“I'm spending a lot of my time reading books too," says the hockey star who is currently engrossed in 'The power of your subconscious mind'.