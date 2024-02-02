A pioneer who heralded growth of hockey in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Legendary Ammanda Vasu Uthaiah, who passed away at 83 after following a brief illness on Thursday, was considered by many as a pioneer in promoting hockey across Coorg and subsequently Karnataka.

Hailing from Virajpet, a town in Kodagu, Uthaiah carved a niche for himself in the competition-heavy Indian national hockey team from the late 1960s to 1970s. It was no mean feat by Uthaiah, a stylish player who excelled in the left half back position, amid intense competition for places.

Uthaiah, a recipient of Dusshera Puraskara Koda and the Silver Jubilee award of Karnataka, was a part of the 1970 Asian Games squad that won silver, but missed out on making the cut for the 1968 Mexico Olympics.