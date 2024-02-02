A pioneer who heralded growth of hockey in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Legendary Ammanda Vasu Uthaiah, who passed away at 83 after following a brief illness on Thursday, was considered by many as a pioneer in promoting hockey across Coorg and subsequently Karnataka.
Hailing from Virajpet, a town in Kodagu, Uthaiah carved a niche for himself in the competition-heavy Indian national hockey team from the late 1960s to 1970s. It was no mean feat by Uthaiah, a stylish player who excelled in the left half back position, amid intense competition for places.
Uthaiah, a recipient of Dusshera Puraskara Koda and the Silver Jubilee award of Karnataka, was a part of the 1970 Asian Games squad that won silver, but missed out on making the cut for the 1968 Mexico Olympics.
Uthaiah also played for Madras Engineer Group and Centre hockey team for close to one and a half decades, playing almost all the First Grade hockey tournaments in the country.
He later turned up for the BEML Bangalore hockey team, winning a couple of KSHA Super Division titles.
Karnataka Hockey president AB Subbaiah spoke about the impact Uthaiah's contributions had in kick-starting a hockey revolution in Coorg and Karnataka.
"He (Uthaiah) can be considered as Coorg's first established hockey player to have played a major tournament and inspired the next generation of players," Subbaiah said.
"From what I have understood after speaking to Uthaiah's contemporaries, he was a very skilled player with a never-say-die attitude. A good tackler, and someone with a calm head," Subbaiah added.
"As a person, he used to guide and support us and share his pearls of wisdom, and was very passionate about hockey and players coming up from Coorg and Karnataka.
"Even after his retirement, he would actively organise tournaments and headed the Kodava Samaj Sports Committee," Subbaiah revealed.
Uthaiah is survived by a son and a daughter.