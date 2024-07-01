Squad's got a good blend of youth and experience, says Fulton

I think the philosophy was based how do we improve the Asian Games squad because there was a test and a challenge and we had to do it and we did it well. But considering that India hadn't won gold in the Asian Games for the last two attempts, it was nice to do that and then yeah we've had a lot of games and competitions to get to this point and we've also exposed a lot of younger players to the programme. It is an experienced group. I think we have a nice blend of youth and experience. Some of the debutants that haven't played the Olympics before have been key members of our squad for the last 18 months or so. I've only been here just over a year, so they've really shone in that time. I think we've got a good balance with cover if we do have any injuries.