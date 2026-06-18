I still have a lot of dreams, LA is one of them: Manpreet Singh

<p>Bengaluru: After an unforeseen delay, Manpreet Singh finally has 413 caps, representing the senior Indian men’s hockey team. This is the most by a player from any country so far and it has taken 15 years for the 33-year-old to achieve the feat. But ask the midfield mainstay about what the milestone means to him, and he chooses to remain nonchalant.</p><p>“It feels good. But nothing will change,” said Manpreet during an online media interaction organised by Hockey India on Thursday.</p><p>“I don’t walk into the field thinking ‘I’m the most-capped Indian player and everybody needs to listen to me’. No. Supporting the team is very important for me because in hockey, you cannot achieve anything alone. It has been everyone’s support that I have been able to reach this personal achievement.”</p><p>On Wednesday, during India’s 3-1 win over Germany at the FIH Pro League game in Rotterdam (Netherlands), Manpreet surpassed former India captain and HI president Dilip Tirkey’s previous best record of 412 caps. During this long journey, Manpreet has captured an Olympic bronze while captaining the squad at the Tokyo Games in 2022 before the second third-place finish came at the Paris Games in 2024. To go with them, the Arjuna awardee has two Asian Games golds (2014 and 2022). </p><p>As his longevity garners widespread respect and appreciation from colleagues, hockey fraternity and beyond, Manpreet insists that his core values to play the sport still remains as intact as when he started off.</p><p>“I wanted to do well for the team. I wanted to win medals. It is a big thing to represent the country. You have to look at it with pride. Even if I get injured, that craziness of wanting to give a 100% doesn’t go away for me,” offered the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award winner in 2021. </p>.'My cricket kitbag was often mistaken for a hockey bag': Mithali Raj cheers on women's team for T20 World Cup. <p>While the Jalandhar-born player is as hungry as ever to keep learning and improving, the key to staying relevant according to Manpreet, despite an aging body, is focusing on maintaining high physical fitness levels.</p><p>“I have paid a lot of attention to my fitness. I have to match the level of the youngsters. They keep me on my toes.” </p><p>Manpreet’s obsessive work on fitness is for all to see as he is still one of the quickest players with a sharp reflex. For someone who refuses to stop, what could be the goals he has set for himself at this point in his career? </p><p>“I want a World Cup medal (in August in Netherlands and Belgium). I want to play in the Asian Games (in September in Japan). I want to play in LA (Los Angeles Olympics in 2028).. This, of course, only if I can maintain the required fitness levels. If not I will take a call next season (about playing further). I don’t want to be selected in the Indian squad as an unfit player. But I still have a lot of dreams.” </p><p>With six more matches left at the ongoing FIH Pro League, Manpreet’s tally is set to reach 419 by the end of June. The magnitude of this number (or more), for Manpreet and the rest, will perhaps be completely savoured only when it stops ticking. </p>