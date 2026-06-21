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Homesportshockey

India beat New Zealand to win FIH Women's Nations Cup 2026, title secure Pro League return

This is India’s second Nations Cup title, having won the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2022.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 10:42 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 10:42 IST
Sports NewsHockey

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