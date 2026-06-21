India beat New Zealand to win FIH Women's Nations Cup 2026, title secure Pro League return

<p>Auckland: Continuing their impressive run of form, India defeated hosts New Zealand 2-0 in the final to win their second FIH Women's Nations Cup title and secured promotion to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/hockey/india-thrash-chile-6-0-to-enter-womens-nations-cup-final-to-face-nz-4046183">FIH Women's Pro League</a> here on Sunday.</p>.<p>Navneet Kaur (4’) gave India the early lead before Sunelita Toppo (15’) doubled India's advantage. The team produced a stellar defensive display to protect their lead and win the title, which also marked their return to the Pro League next season.</p>.<p>Lalremsiami won the 'Player of the Match' award in the final, while Deepika finished as the joint-top scorer in the tournament with six goals to her name – sharing the honours with USA’s Ashley Sessa.</p>.<p>This is India’s second Nations Cup title, having won the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2022.</p>.PM Modi’s support motivates Indian women’s hockey team: Coach Marijne.<p>India remained unbeaten throughout their campaign, defeating USA (3-2), Japan (2-1), and Uruguay (3-2) in the Pool A matches, before registering a commanding 6-0 win over Chile in the semi-final.</p>.<p>To recognise the teams' achievements, Hockey India announced a cash award of Rs 3 lakh for each player and Rs 1.5 lakh for each member of the support staff.</p>.<p>In the title match, the hosts enjoyed the majority of possession in the early exchanges as they looked to make early inroads.</p>.<p>However, the visitors manufactured the first meaningful opportunity of the game when Kaur won a penalty corner. She converted from the set-piece with a thunderous hit in the 4th minute, putting India in front.</p>.<p>India were exceptional in transition, causing all sorts of problems for New Zealand's defence with their intensity.</p>.<p>They doubled their advantage through their fifth penalty corner of the opening quarter, with Sunelita deflecting a sharp attempt from Deepika, handing India a 2-0 lead in the 15th minute.</p>.<p>India were disciplined in the second quarter, while New Zealand began to grow into the game as they looked to claw back. The visitors too had a couple of opportunities to extend their lead.</p>.FIH Men's Junior World Cup: Germany too strong for India.<p>However, neither side could find the back of the net, resulting in India holding onto their two-goal advantage at half-time.</p>.<p>India remained resolute in the third quarter, putting up a remarkable defensive display that kept the hosts at bay and denied them any clear goal-scoring opportunity. With their high intensity, the visitors forced a mistake from the New Zealand defence, but Navneet's reverse hit was saved by the goalkeeper.</p>.<p>New Zealand earned a penalty corner in the opening exchanges of the fourth quarter. The resulting set-piece, however, was saved by Savita. The visitors remained superb in maintaining a tight defensive structure and eventually secured a 2-0 win to clinch the title.</p>