India beat Pakistan 4-3 in FIH Pro League

<p>London: India defeated Pakistan 4-3 in a pulsating <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/hockey">FIH Pro League match </a>here on Tuesday, extending their decade-long unbeaten streak against the arch-rivals in international hockey.</p>.<p>Ahmad Nadeem gave Pakistan the lead in the eighth minute through a penalty corner before Abhishek (22nd) struck from a field effort to draw parity.</p>.<p>Nilakanta Sharma then gave India the lead converting a penalty corner in the 24th minute as the Harmanpreet Singh-led side went into the breather with a 2-1 lead.</p>.<p>India extended their lead in the 40th minute through a field goal from Sukhjeet Singh and then Rajinder Singh made it 4-1 from a penalty corner.</p>.FIH Pro League | Amateur display in a pro league.<p>But Pakistan came back strongly in the final quarter, with Abu Mahmood (53rd) and Moin Shakeel (60th) scoring from penalty corners to reduce the margin but it was not enough.</p>.<p>India will next take on hosts England in the London leg of the Pro League here on Friday.</p>