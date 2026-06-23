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Homesportshockey

India beat Pakistan 4-3 in FIH Pro League

India extended their lead in the 40th minute through a field goal from Sukhjeet Singh and then Rajinder Singh made it 4-1 from a penalty corner.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 16:44 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 16:44 IST
India NewsSports NewsHockeyFIH

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