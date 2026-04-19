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India hockey at crossroads: Chase glory or secure Olympic ticket?

While the Indian men’s team’s lone world title came way back in 1975, their women counterpart’s fourth-place finish in 1974 remains their best result.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 20:07 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 20:07 IST
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