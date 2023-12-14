India lose to Germany 1-4 in semifinal of FIH junior men's hockey World Cup

Kuala Lumpur: Penalty corner woes continued to haunt India as they failed to convert even once from 12 shots to lose 1-4 to a clinical Germany in the semifinal of junior men's hockey World Cup here on Thursday.

Six-time champions Germany, on the other hand, earned just two penalty corners (PC) in the whole match but scored on both the occasions.

The Indian team will need a lot of soul-searching as it was inexplicable not to score even once from a dozen penalty corners in such a crucial stage of the showpiece.

The Indians had produced a spectacular display of grit and character to prevail over the Netherlands, ranked fourth in the world, in the quarterfinal on Tuesday in their 4-3 win, but penalty corner conversion let them down on Thursday.