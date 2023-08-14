India show character in ACT triumph

“We had a really good game against Japan in the semifinal, it was a high-quality match. To back that up is really hard,” Fulton said. “Malaysia raised their game and controlled the first half. We didn’t do bad, but we were not 100% committed to what we were trying to do. Halftime came at a good time, we regrouped. I knew that if we could get one goal, it would bring two. It took a really key moment... from goal 2 to 3, that took the wind out of Malaysia's sails. Then it was a matter of time to get the winner.”