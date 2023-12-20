India sign off 5-nation tournament with a win over France

India thus ended their largely disappointing campaign with a win. They had lost all their earlier three matches in the tournament -- 0-1 to Spain, 2-7 to Belgium and 2-3 to Germany.

France are the lowest-ranked side at ninth while India are at third.

The first quarter saw France take the lead through a penalty-corner conversion from Lucas Montecot in the 11th minute. India equalised early in the second quarter through a field goal from Vivek.

Jugraj then put India in the lead after converting a penalty corner before Harmanpreet doubled the lead through another penalty corner.

France were soon awarded a penalty stroke and Etienne Tynevez (28th) scored to make full use of it as the score read 3-2 in favour of India at half time.

France restored parity late in the third quarter with a field goal from Gaspard Baumgarten (43rd minute).

As the scoreline read 3-3, both the teams tried to break through each other's defence in the final quarter.

France stole the lead through another penalty-corner conversion by Etienne Tynevez (53rd) but their joy was short-lived, as Harmanpreet scored through a penalty corner to bring up his second goal.

Jugraj returned to score his second goal through yet another penalty corner in the last minute of the match as India emerged 5-4 victorious to end the tournament with a win.

The five teams play each other once and the side finishing on top of the points table after all matches will be the winner.