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Homesportshockey

India thrash Chile 6-0 to enter Women's Nations Cup final, to face NZ

Chile did create a few chances in the final quarter but goalkeeper Savita came up with a couple of fine saves to preserve the clean sheet as India completed a commanding victory.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 10:23 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 10:23 IST
India NewssportsSports NewsHockeyIndian Hockey Team

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