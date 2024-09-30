Indian Railways trump IOC to defend MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey title

<p>Chennai: Defending champion Indian Railways – RSPB trounced Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) 5-3 in the final to emerge as the 95th All-India MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey Tournament champion here on Sunday.</p>.<p>RSPB presented an aggressive side of itself, with Gursahibjit Singh scoring early in the seventh minute thanks to a well-executed penalty corner.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, Simranjot Singh doubled the lead two minutes later with a masterful finish from open play, as RSPB was in firm control of the fixture.</p>.<p>Yuvraj Walmiki then consolidated RSPB's advantage with twin goals in the 18th and 58th minute, while Mukul Sharma added the fifth in the 35th minute.</p>.<p>IOC's fightback arrived in the 23rd minute with Talwinder Singh netting one for his team before Gujinder Singh converted a penalty corner in the 29th minute, as the scoreline read 3-2 in favour of the Railways.</p>.<p>Rajbir Singh added another to IOC's kitty in the 58th minute but to no avail, as RSPB comfortably walked out as the champion. </p>