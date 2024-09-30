Home
sports hockey

Indian Railways trump IOC to defend MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey title

RSPB presented an aggressive side of itself, with Gursahibjit Singh scoring early in the seventh minute thanks to a well-executed penalty corner.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 09:20 IST

Published 30 September 2024, 09:20 IST
Sports News Hockey

