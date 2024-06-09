Indian women lose 2-3 to Great Britain, ends Pro League season with 8 defeats

Badlson thus broke Indian hearts once again three years after scoring the winner at the Tokyo Olympics that gave Great Britain the bronze medal.

Her strikes also prevented India from winning their first match under Harendra.

Lalremsiami scored a field goal for India in the 14th minute after Watson Charlotte put Britain in lead with her third minute strike.

Kaur Navneet was the goal-scorer for India, finding the target in the 23rd minute.

It was a much-improved performance by the Indian side but not enough to beak their run of defeats.

"These are not the results what we want. We are upset about today's result. We came back from a goal down, we needed to be calm in the end.

"When we came here, we had to play attacking hockey. The four matches in Belgium, we were defensive. We did that in London, but of course our defence needs to better," said goalkeeper Savita Punia.

"It means a lot to Indian hockey that we keep our place in the Pro League, because otherwise we don't get enough matches. Not happy with performances, but happy that we remain the Pro League," she added.