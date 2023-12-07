Khalid, the nearly man of Indian hockey

Khalid Modi, a gifted goalkeeper with brilliant vision and reflexes, will go down as one of the nearly men of Indian hockey. Playing in an era (1980s and 90s) when talent was abundant, the 61-year-old, who passed away here on Wednesday morning following a brief illness, had everything a goalkeeper needed to flourish at the senior international level but somehow kept missing the bus.
“Khalid and I were part of the Indian junior team’s tour to Kenya in 1983,” recalled former India captain Jude Felix about his close friend and former team-mate. “He was brilliant there and all of us knew it was just a matter of time before he graduated to the senior international level.
“Sadly, it wasn't to be and I feel it’s one of the biggest misses in Indian hockey. I’m not saying this because Khalid was a personal friend of mine but anyone in that era will vouch for his brilliance and gentlemanlyness. He was part of squad discussions for major events like World Cups, Olympics and the Asian Games but somehow he wouldn’t make the grade.
“Reasons are aplenty why he was ignored but according to me, he lacked a godfather. If he had a godfather who pushed his case, as it happened to several players during my time, I’m sure he would have played for India. Graduating to the senior level needs a bit of luck and he lacked it.”
Khalid, who leaves behind wife Nishath, two daughters Irfana and Momina, and son Musheer, did not let the disappointment of the India heart-break affect him. A genial man, hockey remained his love and passion despite the anguish it caused. After a distinguished playing career for Karnataka and Canara Bank, he coached the state team.
Just like how he found it impossible to impress the men who matter during his playing days, Khalid could not find many takers as a coach in India at the elite level. So he moved to Qatar as their national coach and just when he was bringing about results, he was forced to fly back to Bengaluru for health reasons.
“Khalid served Karnataka hockey exceptionally,” said Karnataka State Hockey Association secretary K Krishnamurthy. “Post his playing days, he was instrumental in mentoring various batches of goalkeepers. His demise is a loss to State hockey.”
Sad day
State hockey had more to mourn on Wednesday as another goalkeeper MP Gurumurthy (67) passed away following a heart attack. Hailing from a hockey family – his father Padavate played for the country and his elder brother Sathyamurthy represented the State – Gurumurthy competed for Karnataka in several key tournaments.