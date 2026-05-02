<p>Madikeri: Amid loud cheers from a packed crowd, the Kulletira team emerged champions of the 26th edition of the Kodava Family <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hockey">Hockey </a>Tournament-- Chenanda Cup on Saturday, defeating the Cheppudira team 3–1. </p><p>With this, the Kodava Family Hockey festival held in Napoklu town of the taluk concluded. This marks Kulletira family’s fourth championship title.</p><p>The final match witnessed intense competition in the first half, with Cheppudira earning a series of penalty corners. However, they failed to convert these opportunities into goals.</p>.Kodava hockey utsava returns: Chenanda Cup to host 383 families in Napoklu.<p>In the third quarter, both teams scored one goal each. Later, in the final quarter, Kulletira netted two goals to seal the victory.</p><p>For Kulletira, Roshan Lokesh, Avaneesh Mandappa, and Shubham Chettiyappa scored one goal each, while Vachan Chinnappa scored the lone goal for Cheppudira.</p><p><strong>Minister promises Centre's support</strong></p><p>Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, who watched the final of the unique tournament, was all praise, saying, “The Kodava Family Hockey Tournament is a model for the entire nation.”</p>. <p>He also assured that the Central government would extend support to the Kodava Family Hockey Tournament in the future.</p><p>He said it was good to see a community keeping a hockey tournament alive and carrying it forward as a movement. </p><p>With plans to host the Olympics in the country in the coming years, this tournament has given him a new perspective in shaping sports policy.</p><p>The winning Kulletira team was awarded a cash prize of Rs 3 lakh along with a silver rolling trophy. </p><p>The runner-up Cheppudira team received Rs 2 lakh in cash and a trophy, while the third-place winner Paradanda team was given a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh.</p>