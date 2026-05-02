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Kulletira team wins Kodava Family Hockey Tournament, Union Minister promises support in future

The final match witnessed intense competition in the first half, with Cheppudira earning a series of penalty corners.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 16:04 IST
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Mansukh Mandaviya speaks during the final match of 26th edition of the Kodava Family Hockey Tournament--Chenanda Cup

Mansukh Mandaviya speaks during the final match of  26th edition of the Kodava Family Hockey Tournament--Chenanda Cup

Credit: DH Photo

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Published 02 May 2026, 16:04 IST
Sports NewsKarnataka NewsHockeyMansukh MandaviyaKodagu

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