Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportshockey

Stories about my indiscipline hurt me Manpreet Singh

Back in the national team after being axed earlier this year, the veteran midfielder Singh is focussed on playing the FIH Pro League, World Cup and Asian Games in the coming months.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 14:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 May 2026, 14:54 IST
Sports NewsHockeyFIHFIH Pro LeagueManpreet Singh

Follow us on :

Follow Us