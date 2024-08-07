Olympics 2024 | Australian hockey player arrested in Paris for buying cocaine

Australia's Olympic Committee said no charges had been laid against the member of the team, whose identity was not officially disclosed. It did not comment on the reason for the arrest.

"The AOC is continuing to make enquiries and arrange support for the team member," the committee said in a statement.

French media cited police sources as saying the Australian hockey player had bought about one gram of cocaine.

There was no immediate comments from the International Hockey Federation, the sport's global governing body.

The Australian men's team was eliminated in the quarter-finals of the Olympic tournament with a 2-0 loss to the Netherlands on Sunday.