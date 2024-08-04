Olympics 2024 | Hockey India complains to IOC on refereeing 'inconsistencies' during hockey clash against Great Britain

Hockey India on Sunday officially raised concerns with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) regarding the standards of umpiring in the ongoing Paris Games 2024.

In a media statement, Hockey India said that it has highlighted three key concerns:

1. "Inconsistent" video umpire reviews, particularly regarding the red card decision for an Indian player.

2. Coaching of a goalkeeper from behind the goalpost during the shoot-out.

3. Use of a video tablet by a goalkeeper during the shoot-out.

Follow live updates from the 2024 Olympics

The complaint came after the crucial match between Indian and Great Britain, in which a 10-man India prevailed 4-2 in a shootout after a 1-1 draw in regular time.

"These incidents have undermined confidence in the officiating process among players, coaches, and fans. Hockey India calls for a thorough review of these matters to uphold the integrity of the sport and ensure fair play in future matches," Hockey India said in its statement.