Homesportshockey

Olympics 2024 | Hockey India complains to IOC on refereeing 'inconsistencies' during hockey clash against Great Britain

Hockey India said that it has highlighted three key concerns.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 04 August 2024, 15:12 IST

Comments

Hockey India on Sunday officially raised concerns with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) regarding the standards of umpiring in the ongoing Paris Games 2024.

In a media statement, Hockey India said that it has highlighted three key concerns:

1. "Inconsistent" video umpire reviews, particularly regarding the red card decision for an Indian player.

2. Coaching of a goalkeeper from behind the goalpost during the shoot-out.

3. Use of a video tablet by a goalkeeper during the shoot-out.

The complaint came after the crucial match between Indian and Great Britain, in which a 10-man India prevailed 4-2 in a shootout after a 1-1 draw in regular time.

"These incidents have undermined confidence in the officiating process among players, coaches, and fans. Hockey India calls for a thorough review of these matters to uphold the integrity of the sport and ensure fair play in future matches," Hockey India said in its statement.

Published 04 August 2024, 15:12 IST
