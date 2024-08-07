Olympics 2024 | India eye second straight bronze medal in hockey

What cost India a place in an Olympic final for the first time since 1980 Moscow was the failure to make all those circle penetrations count. They missed all their field goal attempts and could only convert two from the 10 PCs. The Germans, on the other hand, were ruthless up front and that left India on their hunches after the final hooter. Such was the disappointment on the faces of the Indians, they walked away shaking their heads with only PR Sreejesh fronting up for a media byte.

The Indians will need to find that finishing finesse against a dangerous Spain if they wish to secure a second straight Olympic bronze medal. The defence and midfield has been good in Paris, it’s the forward line-up that has fluffed its lines.

The game will also bring curtains on 36-year-old keeper Sreejesh. The Kerala shot-stopper has been the show-stopper for the Indians for a long while with his incredibly consistent performances and he’ll be hoping to bow out with a medal around his neck.

Spain, meanwhile, have seen a resurgence in their fortunes this Games. Having fallen back even in Europe to new power Belgium and old guards Netherlands and Germany, Spain have played some solid hockey here and will be gunning for their fifth Olympic medal and first since winning a silver in Beijing 2008.

They showed their hunger and passion in defeating Germany in a group game and then stunning defending champions Belgium in the quarterfinals. They were outsmarted by Netherlands in the semifinals but they know a win against India will go a long way in restoring the sport back home that has lost a lot of ground to football.

They will lay it all on the pitch on Thursday and so will India.

Match starts at 5.30pm IST.