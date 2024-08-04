Home
Olympics 2024: India head to semis after nail-biting victory against Great Britain in hockey quarterfinals

Both teams tied at 1-1 at the end of four quarters and headed to the shootouts where Sreejesh gave an exemplary performance leading India to its win.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 04 August 2024, 09:52 IST

After a nail-biting quarterfinals against Great Britain, Indian men's hockey team headed to semi finals on Sunday.

This victory comes despite the fact that the Indian team played with only ten players owing to a red card to Amit Rohidas early on the game.

Both teams tied at 1-1 at the end of four quarters and headed to the shootouts where Sreejesh gave an exemplary performance leading India to its win.

Both semifinals of the men's hockey are scheduled for August 6.

More to follow...

Published 04 August 2024, 09:52 IST
Sports NewsHockeyolympics 2024Paris Games 2024

