Olympics 2024 | India hope to break the German wall

India, the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallists, faced a mighty challenge in their quarterfinal against Great Britain on Sunday when they lost key defender and their first rusher during penalty corners Amit Rohidas right at the start of the second quarter following a reckless high-stick challenge.

Despite having to play 42 minutes with ten men, India showed great heart and character to hold Great Britain 1-1 and then scored a 4-2 shoot-win with goalkeeper PR Sreejesh earning a lot of praise for producing a string of spectacular saves.

In fact, the quarterfinal was not the first time this Indian team, under new coach Craig Fulton, has shown such defensive discipline to get the job done. They checked into Paris on the back of an indifferent run as the South African coach tried all the pieces in the jigsaw, with the team performing poorly in the preceding tour of Australia as well the Pro League games in Antwerp and London.

The team in the French capital, containing 10 from the one that ended India’s 43-year barren run at the quadrennial bash in Tokyo and a majority who won the gold at Hangzhou Asian Games last year, has been splendid in seizing games which they normally would have lost a few years ago.

Be it the win against New Zealand in their group opener or the draw against Argentina — both following last-gasp goals — India have played with extra purpose and fire. All of that was visible against Britain too where they defended like their lives depended on it. And they need all of it against world champions Germany who are eyeing a fifth Olympic gold.

One big worry for India will be the suspension of Rohidas. Although India appealed against the red card, FIH turned it down and Fulton will now have to pull one player from midfield to plug that defensive hole. In all likelihood it looks like former skipper and midfield ace Manpreet Singh, like he did against Britain, will be tasked with that. Playing in his fourth Olympics, Manpreet is an extremely versatile player and he should have no problems adjusting to it as very often he’s sacrificed his attacking flair to become a holding midfielder for the greater cause of the team.

Considering it’s Germany, one of the most organised teams in the world, India will be banking on their lightning quick counter-attacking play to get the goals. They have a bunch of players who can sizzle on one-on-ones and run with speed, and that’s what they'll be looking to sting Germany with.

Germany will be aware of that and they have world-class talent to deal with it. Having endured a bit of blip following their 2012 London Olympics triumph, the Germans were back to their best at the World Cup in Bhubaneswar-Rourkela last year and they are determined to add Paris gold to complete a double.

Barring the 2-0 loss against Spain in their second group game, they have looked their part in their win over fellow heavyweights Netherlands as well as Rio Olympics champions Argentina in the quarterfinal. In fact, their ace striker Christopher Ruhr said he can’t for the India clash.

“India is going to be a hell of a game. I mean, they got the red card and worked their way through to the shoot-out, which is extraordinary. And yeah, we’ve got to be there. And if we were there, we're going to win, but we’ve got to show up,” the 30-year-old said.

It’s going to be a mountain to climb for India but given their form and confidence, they will be gunning for the trek.