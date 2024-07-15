Olympics 2024: Mental conditioning camp will help India handle pressure better, says Abhishek

New Delhi: Indian men's hockey team forward Abhishek feels the mental conditioning camp the players underwent at renowned adventurer Mike Horn's base in Switzerland ahead of the Paris Olympics has helped them prepare for high-pressure situations.

The Indian team has completed a three-day mental conditioning camp at Horn’s base and are slated to play a few practice matches in the Netherlands before making their way to Paris Games.

The expectations from the team will be high after India’s bronze medal win at Tokyo Olympics.