Olympics 2024: Resilient India eye to carry momentum against Britain in men's hockey quarterfinals

Right from their opening encounter against New Zealand to the last one against Australia, they were tested in all their matches but they’ve mostly found a solution like good teams do. Against New Zealand they looked like they were heading towards a draw but got a lucky penalty stroke in the final minute and skipper Harmanpreet Singh stepped up to guide them to a hard-fought 3-2 win.

The same resilience was evident in the second game against Argentina who scored in the 22nd minute and held the Indians at bay for a larger part of the match. The attacking pieces weren’t falling together nicely for the Indians but they never gave up and kept pushing for the equaliser before earning a penalty corner right at the death. Skipper Harmanpreet stood for the challenge and converted it beautifully to send the Indian fans into raptures.

Ireland was a cakewalk as expected but even in the 1-2 defeat to reigning champions Belgium in the next match, they showed a lot of gumption. Right till the very end even when they were reduced to 10 men after Raj Kumar Pal earned a yellow card with six minutes left for a needlessly reckless challenge, they pushed hard and almost stole an equaliser at the end.