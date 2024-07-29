Olympics 2024 | With a tinge of hurt, Salima eyes Los Angeles glory

“Yes. Bilkul kharab lagthi hai, magar isse hum bahut kuch seek bhi sakthe hai. (It feels absolutely terrible but we can learn a lot from the situation we are in). It was our (players) mistake that we couldn’t secure an Olympic berth. Even after working hard we fell short, maybe we didn't deserve to be there this time or call it bad luck, I don’t know. But next time kuch bhi hojaye (come what may), we will qualify. That is our target,” assures the newly-appointed captain of the national women’s squad.