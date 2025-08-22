Menu
Pakistan drag flicker Abbas will not travel to India with Malaysian team for Asia Cup

'I am not coming for the Asia Cup, but there are some other personal reasons behind it,' Abbas, widely regarded as the 'King of the Drag Flick', said.
Last Updated : 22 August 2025, 14:15 IST
Published 22 August 2025, 14:15 IST
