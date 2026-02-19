<p>Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) president Tariq Bugti resigned from the post, a day after the prime minister ordered an inquiry into a shambolic tour of Australia that saw the national team scrubbing dishes in a guest house.</p><p>Bugti confirmed that he had sent his resignation to the patron-in-chief of PHF, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.</p>.'Had to wash dishes before going to play': Pakistan hockey captain Shakeel slams federation over Australia ordeal.<p>"I've sent my resignation letter to the PM, but I urge him and Field Marshal Asim Munir to conduct an impartial inquiry into the whole incident which took place in Australia during the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fih-pro-league">FIH Pro League</a>," said Bugti.</p><p>The controversy started when a video surfaced on social media showing Pakistani players standing on the streets of Sydney with their luggage.</p><p>Soon after the video went viral, Pakistan hockey captain Shakeel Ammad Butt released another clip claiming that everything was fine and there were no problems in terms of their stay.</p><p>But after returning to Lahore, Butt criticised the PHF and held the federation responsible for the mismanagement during the chaotic tour, claiming in another video that the team not only had to wander the streets due to lack of accommodation but also "wash dishes before playing a match."</p><p>The criticism, however, cost Butt dearly as Bugti imposed a two-year ban on the skipper for his outburst, saying he brought disrepute to Pakistan hockey.</p><p>Bugti's resignation comes in explosive times for Pakistan hockey with the PHF and the state-run Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) trading blame at each other for the fiasco.</p><p>Bugti said that the PSB handled all the arrangements for the Australia tour and it was responsible for the disaster.</p><p>Media reports say Pakistan team's head coach has also offered to resign.</p><p>Pakistan have lost every one of their eight matches in the Pro League, going down 0-3 and 2-3 to Australia and 2-5 and 1-3 to Germany.</p><p>They lost to Argentina and the Netherlands in the first round in December.</p><p>Pakistan have not qualified for the last three Olympics and were 12th when they last played a World Cup in 2018.</p><p>Next month, Pakistan will feature in a qualifying round in Egypt to claim a place in the next World Cup, hosted by the Netherlands and Belgium in August.</p><p>(With inputs from Agencies)</p>