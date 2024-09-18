Pakistan players mocked over holding China flag during Asian Champions Trophy final against India

Defending champions India eked out a fighting 1-0 win over hosts China to clinch Hero Asian Champions Trophy hockey title on Tuesday.

The dominant Indian side stayed undefeated throughout the tournament to claim their fifth Hero Asian Championship Trophy. It was not easy for the Harmanpreet Singh-led India as they failed to break the Chinese defence in the first three quarters.

Eventually, Jugraj broke the deadlock in the 51st minute to hand the Paris Olympics bronze medallists the win against a resolute Chinese side, which was playing in only its second international tournament final.

Before this, China's only appearance in the final of an international tournament was in the 2006 Asian Games, where they finished second-best after losing 1-3 to South Korea.

In the bronze match, Pakistan defeated Korea 5-2 to bag the third spot in the six-team competition.

During the final match between India vs China, what caught the attention of viewers was a clip from the official broadcasters showing Pakistan players holding the Chinese flag. The Pakistani players were supporting China despite being beaten by the team in the semi-finals of the tournament.

The image of the incident soon went viral on social media.