Pakistan players mocked over holding China flag during Asian Champions Trophy final against India

Defending champions India eked out a fighting 1-0 win over hosts China to clinch Hero Asian Champions Trophy hockey title on Tuesday.
The dominant Indian side stayed undefeated throughout the tournament to claim their fifth Hero Asian Championship Trophy. It was not easy for the Harmanpreet Singh-led India as they failed to break the Chinese defence in the first three quarters.
Eventually, Jugraj broke the deadlock in the 51st minute to hand the Paris Olympics bronze medallists the win against a resolute Chinese side, which was playing in only its second international tournament final.
Before this, China's only appearance in the final of an international tournament was in the 2006 Asian Games, where they finished second-best after losing 1-3 to South Korea.
In the bronze match, Pakistan defeated Korea 5-2 to bag the third spot in the six-team competition.
During the final match between India vs China, what caught the attention of viewers was a clip from the official broadcasters showing Pakistan players holding the Chinese flag. The Pakistani players were supporting China despite being beaten by the team in the semi-finals of the tournament.
The image of the incident soon went viral on social media.
India beat China to win there 5th Asian Champions Trophy. 🇮🇳 🏆🏅— -𝚉𝙰𝙳𝙾𝙽 🇮🇳 (@_zadon_) September 17, 2024
I m so sorry for these Pakistan hockey players and their coach, who were supporting China today..🥲😉— John Oldman (@PrasunNagar) September 17, 2024
Meanwhile, rewarding the team's efforts, Hockey India on Tuesday announced a cash prize of Rs 3 lakh for each player and Rs 1.5 lakh for each support staff member.
India started the contest as favourites, having defeated China 3-0 in their opening league game, but the final turned out to be a very close affair.
India might have had an unbeaten run in the tournament but chief coach Craig Fulton said the campaign was not easy for the young side.
"It was tough for us...good one in the end. We had to work hard, it was [a] really good fight. Seven games and we played some good hockey but we just couldn't score tonight but we got the result in the end," Fulton said.
Fulton said the last two months have been a roller-coaster for him as well as the team.
"It has been a roller-coaster, Paris and what happened there and just eight days with the family."
(With inputs from PTI)