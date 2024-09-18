Pakistan players, officials to get over Rs 8,000 for winning bronze in Asian Champions trophy hockey

Lahore: Believe it or not, players and officials of the Pakistan hockey team, which secured a bronze medal at the Asian Champions Trophy, will receive a reward of USD 100 (approximately 28,000 PKR) each for their efforts.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) made this announcement on Wednesday, confirming the special cash prize sanctioned by PHF President Mir Tariq Bugti.

Pakistan secured third place in the tournament after defeating Korea 5-2 in the bronze-medal match, following a heartbreaking penalty shootout loss to hosts China in the semifinals.