Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportshockey

PM Modi’s support motivates Indian women’s hockey team: Coach Marijne

Addressing the Indian community in The Hague, PM Modi lauded Indian hockey and also Dutch coach Marijne for his dedication to the sport's growth in India.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 15:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 May 2026, 15:42 IST
Sports NewsNarendra ModiHockey

Follow us on :

Follow Us