Sting goes out of the flick

Some also believe that the design of the hockey stick had a role to play in PC-conversion reduction. Earlier, flickers had their sticks custom-made with a curvature of up to 80mm that facilitated better speed generation. Abbas was one of them until FIH set 25mm as the limit. Since the depth of the bow is the same for everyone now, Lomans opines that it doesn’t give any unfair advantage to any player anymore. The positive spin of this change is that flickers are getting fitter to add more speed to their strikes while trying to find acute angles to penetrate the defence.